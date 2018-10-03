App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gayatri Projects receives Rs 1,312.00-crore road project in Maharashtra

In a BSE filing Gayatri Projects said, the order is for construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Maha Marg) in Maharashtra on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for package -11, from 502.698 to 532.094 kilometre in District Ahmednagar.

Representative Image
Gayatri Projects Ltd Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,312.00 crore road project in Maharashtra.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading 0.13 percent higher at Rs 191.20 on BSE.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading 0.13 percent higher at Rs 191.20 on BSE.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:44 pm

