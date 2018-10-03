Gayatri Projects receives Rs 1,312.00-crore road project in Maharashtra

Gayatri Projects Ltd Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,312.00 crore road project in Maharashtra.

In a BSE filing Gayatri Projects said, the order is for construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Maha Marg) in Maharashtra on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for package -11, from 502.698 to 532.094 kilometre in District Ahmednagar.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading 0.13 percent higher at Rs 191.20 on BSE.