MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Gayatri Projects declared L-1 bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of six-lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portion of Delhi Saharanpur Highway from Delhi/UP Border to EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh on under Economic Corridor in phase l of Bharatmala Pariyojana, Gayatri Projects said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Construction engineering company Gayatri Projects on Friday said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore.

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of six-lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portion of Delhi Saharanpur Highway from Delhi/UP Border to EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh on under Economic Corridor in phase l of Bharatmala Pariyojana, Gayatri Projects said in a regulatory filing.

The company said value of the work is Rs 1,323.52 crore.

Shares of Gayatri Projects Ltd were trading 2.55 percent higher at Rs 40.25 on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 1, 2021 12:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.