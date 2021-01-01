Gayatri Projects declared L-1 bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore

Representative image

Construction engineering company Gayatri Projects on Friday said it has been declared the lowest bidder for a road project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore.

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for development of six-lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portion of Delhi Saharanpur Highway from Delhi/UP Border to EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh on under Economic Corridor in phase l of Bharatmala Pariyojana, Gayatri Projects said in a regulatory filing.

The company said value of the work is Rs 1,323.52 crore.

Shares of Gayatri Projects Ltd were trading 2.55 percent higher at Rs 40.25 on BSE.