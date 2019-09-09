App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gautam Thapar sends legal notice to CG Power, challenges his removal: Report

CG Power’s board will respond to the notice after consulting with its legal team

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gautam Thapar, who was ousted as the Chairman of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, will legally contest his removal from the company.

Thapar, who was fired due to suspected misappropriation of funds, has sent a legal notice to CG Power, reports The Economic Times.

CG Power’s board will respond to the notice after consulting with its legal team, the report added.

Close

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is inspecting CG Power’s books for alleged irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Officials close to Thapar told the publication that his removal was unjust and wrong. “Such decisions cannot be taken just on the basis of a report, which is being seen as both preliminary and inconclusive. Note that it has a disproportionate number of disclaimers and reservations,” one official told the paper.

VG Venkatesh, the company’s Chief Financial Officer who was also sacked, was on September 7 prevented from leaving the country from the Mumbai airport after a lookout circular was issued. Venkatesh and Thapar have been questioned by the MCA officials last week.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) might investigate the matter if required, a government official told the paper. "Transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore are unexplained. These are being probed and the inspection report is expected to be submitted by the end of this month," the official added.

Deloitte might conduct a forensic review of CG Power’s accounts after the initial investigation by law firm Vaish Associates, the report added.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Business #CG Power #CG Power & Industrial Solutions #stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.