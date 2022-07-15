Goldilocks’ Gautam Shah is looking outside IT; Find out his winning bets

Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research believes that the leadership of market has taken a turn in the last one month. Recent pullbacks have helped build a base, and a recovery could take Nifty into the 16,600-16,800 band.

Here’s an excerpt of his interaction on CNBC-TV18:

What do you expect in the near to medium term for the market? We were in the throws of a decent pullback which got interrupted, and it all got a little confusing. But as we close this week, we have got a rally on our hands. What’s your sense?

I think these pullbacks are good because they help the sentiment. The market had run up some 1,200 points in a short span of time, without any fundamental or news-based trigger. I think the market has gone into a base-building process. Every time we end a bear market, we go sideways for sometime and then start to do well. So I think the market just seems to have gotten into that. I want to believe that this is a market which will be bought on dips, I think the texture of recovery has looked very good. The market is not reacting to bad news and the global markets have stabilised. Crude oil, where we have a very strong correlation, has come off significantly. If you look at the past five days, the pullback has just been restricted to fifty stocks. The mid caps and the small caps as a basket, and sectors in general, have been quite steady.

So it’s good and we believe that this recovery should take Nifty into the 16,600-16,800 band. So we wouldn’t be too negative, we like the way a lot of stocks and sectors have been setting up. At the same time, I think the trade is not in the Nifty and large caps, the trade is in the broader markets and you have to follow a bottoms-up approach to derive outperformance in the next few months.

Do you see more downside in the large cap IT names, which was such a big support for the market?

Well, that’s how markets are - secular becomes cyclical, and I think that’s what has really happened with IT. In 2020-21, most of these names moved up 5-10x. So, there was always this scope of large correction, price wise as well as time wise. I think that seems to be playing out. But the real takeaway with the action of one last month is that the leadership has changed completely. Reliance or IT, which were leading the market have gone back; and newer names like auto, FMCG and capital goods are doing good.

And this is a trend that will continue and your portfolios need to be aligned to the same.

Even though I don’t see a downside for IT sector, there are a lot of headwinds which will not allow them to go significantly higher. So concentrate on other sectors because that’s where alpha will be generated.

Nifty Bank has been another pillar for the market, how are you viewing that index?

It’s looking good on the charts. When I look at the top stocks, I feel Nifty Bank will move into the 36,000-36,500 zone. If everything goes as planned over the next few months, then it might go on to 38,500 too. So I think financials are back and some of the top names - ICICI, SBI or HDFC, are very well-placed on the charts.