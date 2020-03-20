App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gautam Adani, family put up additional $1.4bn shares as collateral

Aside from the global economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic, Adani also faces legal challenge on his international airport bid and environmental opposition to his Carmichael coal mine in Australia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani

Industrialist Gautam Adani and family have put up an additional $1.4 billion shares in various group companies as collateral (loans are tied to stock prices) on existing debt in March, Bloomberg reported.

The publication analysed regulatory filings through March 19 for four of Adani group’s companies. These include holding company Adani Enterprises, the ports business, the electricity business and power units.

Shares of all four slumped in March after Adani and his relatives pledged “additional security provided for existing debt” under agreements with lenders or security trustees, the report added.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

related news

Adani was among the richest people worldwide who lost billions in the recent market rout.

Pledging shares have become a popular method for industrialists to raise funds. The report stated that given the present stock market situation it is a seemingly expensive exercise.

The practice is widespread in Asia, especially India and China – where state-run banks pull weight – have tried to curb it.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Adani #Adani Group #Business #markets #pledged shares

