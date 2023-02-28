Gaurav Sharma, gifted markets writer and beloved Moneycontrol colleague, passes away

Dear Readers,

We are deeply saddened to share that our dear colleague Gaurav Sharma died on February 27 night of a heart attack. He was 47. He is survived by wife Rupali, two school-going daughters, parents and parents-in-law.

Gaurav started as a journalist, did his time in the corporate sector in corporate finance roles and came back to market reporting at Moneycontrol.

His ability to instantly build trust with people he came in touch with gave him the edge in reporting. Apart from quick analytical pieces on markets, he could gather market banter liberally, which often found its way into the MC Insiders column.

As a co-worker, Gaurav was highly duty-conscious, diligent, hard-working and a team player, always ready to take on whatever came his way, whenever. When he gained consciousness after his last cardiac episode, a few days before the Union Budget, his first thought was to ask his wife to convey that he would deliver the “capex story” the moment he was able to. As a person, he was zen-like, retaining his calm and soft-spoken demeanour, at all times. The world is poorer for the loss of an amazing, kind-hearted, human being. As he departs for a better place, there is no doubt in our minds that with his incredible qualities, he will elevate even heaven to a higher level of goodness. Godspeed, our dear friend. Team Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News