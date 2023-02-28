 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gaurav Sharma, gifted markets writer and beloved Moneycontrol colleague, passes away

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Gaurav is survived by his wife Rupali, two school-going daughters, parents and parents-in-law

Gaurav Sharma (December 3, 1975-February 27, 2023).

Dear Readers,

We are deeply saddened to share that our dear colleague Gaurav Sharma died on February 27 night of a heart attack. He was 47. He is survived by wife Rupali, two school-going daughters, parents and parents-in-law.

Gaurav started as a journalist, did his time in the corporate sector in corporate finance roles and came back to market reporting at Moneycontrol.

His ability to instantly build trust with people he came in touch with gave him the edge in reporting. Apart from quick analytical pieces on markets, he could gather market banter liberally, which often found its way into the MC Insiders column.