Gati launches surface transhipment centre and warehousing facility in Bhiwandi

Gati, a subsidiary of AllCargo Logistics, launched a tech-enabled surface transhipment centre and distribution warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra on April 6.

Spread over 1,48,000 sq ft, the grade A facility will serve multiple industries including heavy engineering, pharmaceuticals, automotive, apparel, and electrical equipment, the company said in a press release.

The launch of this facility is a part of Gati’s broader plan to establish 12 modern surface trans-shipment centres (STCs).

Following the successful launch of advanced hubs in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai’s Farukh Nagar, Gati plans to open similar facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore and Kolkata to enhance its supply chain and warehousing capabilities.

“With a workforce strength of 276 people, the Mumbai mega distribution hub is a terminus for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to cater to short-haul or regional distribution as well as consolidate-sort-dispatch of long-haul loads for the rest of the country,” the company said.

The facility offers Gati’s customers the expertise of express cargo distribution operations, supply chain visibility, reduced dwell time and time-definite deliveries, the company said.

“We have set up this latest hub for companies of varied scales to use our facilities and services to grow their businesses. The facility will help them enhance cost efficiency, inventory movements and speed-to-market,” said Pirojshaw Sarkari, Chief Executive Officer at Gati.

The Mumbai hub has been designed in compliance with the green norms and is equipped with built-to-suit technology-enabled warehouses of global standards and advanced features and material handling facilities along with integrated warehousing and distribution mechanisms and safety features, the company said.

“After consolidating our domestic supply chain, we are now working towards building greater operational efficiency and distribution bandwidth,” said Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director at Gati Ltd.

The company is well-positioned to cater to the needs of various growth-focused businesses aiming to capture domestic markets and connect to global markets, he added.