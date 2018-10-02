App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 12:12 PM IST

Gati in talks with TVS Logistics to sell 70% stake in Kintetsu JV for Rs 2,000cr

Gati is expected to sell its entire 70 percent stake in Gati-Kintetsu Express

Logistics firm Gati is in advanced round of negotiations with TVS Logistics to sell controlling stake in its subsidiary Gati-Kintetsu Express for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, reports The Economic Times.

The two logistics companies are expecting to close the deal by November, the report suggests.

Gati owns 70 percent stake in the joint venture, with the balance stake with Japanese partner Kintetsu World Express. Gati is expected to offload its entire stake, the report said.

After the firm is merged into TVS Logistics, the combined entity would be listed at an estimated valuation of Rs 7,300 crore, the report stated. The acquisition is being managed by JM Financial and Deloitte.

Sources told the paper that Gati’s shareholders will receive fresh shares in the combined entity. Other details such as what will happen to Kintetsu’s holding in the company and how much will Gati’s shareholders get are still being worked out, the report added.

Gati-Kintetsu Express currently handles e-commerce and freight forwarding business. The JV is Gati’s biggest cash cow, registering a revenue of Rs 1,169.5 crore in FY18.

Established in 2004, TVS Logistics is owned by TVS Group and has offices in 13 countries and operations in 50.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 12:12 pm

