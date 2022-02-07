MARKET NEWS

    Gati appoints Anish Mathew as Chief Financial Officer

    Anish Mathew will play a pivotal role in managing the core financial and fiscal management aspects of the company, besides leading the entire finance function of Gati Ltd on a pan-India basis, the Allcargo group company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    Express distribution and supply chain management firm Gati Ltd has appointed Anish Mathew as its Chief Financial Officer.

    In his role as CFO, he will play a pivotal role in managing the core financial and fiscal management aspects of the company, besides leading the entire finance function of Gati Ltd on a pan-India basis, the Allcargo group company said in a statement.

    Mathew, who brings diversified experience, was earlier associated with International Paper Ltd and also worked with Pepsi and Usha Martin, Gati added.

    He will provide leadership in key functional domains of the company, including business planning, financial performance, accounting, budgeting and forecasting, it said.

    As a key member of the company’s operating board, he will work closely with the management team and Board of Directors, it added.

    Anish’s appointment is in line with our endeavour to strengthen our leadership team and spearhead our ambitious growth and expansion plans.

    An empowering and strategic leader, Anish will work closely with the Gati management to translate business visions into actionable outcomes to help the company scale a sustainable growth trajectory, said Pirojshaw Sarkari – Chief Executive Officer – at Gati Limited.

    In his last stint, Mathew was associated with International Paper Ltd as a CFO and Commercial Director.

    Prior to International Paper, he worked with Pepsi, where he was assigned key leadership positions in various capacities across varied plant locations and was also elevated to a corporate leadership role, the company said.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 01:20 pm
