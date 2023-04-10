 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gateway Distriparks to spend Rs 180 crore on two inland container depots

Yaruqhullah Khan
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

The company is focussing more on inland container depots and less on container freight stations.

Ishaan Gupta & Samvid Gupta

Gateway Distriparks is betting big on its railway operations and plans to spend Rs 180 crore on two inland container depots by FY25.

The company, which operates five ICDs and five container freight stations in India, plans to acquire two more ICDs in the range of Rs 90 crore each or buy land and construct two ICDs, Ishaan Gupta and brother Samvid Gupta, both joint managing directors, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

It does not plan to invest further in its container freight stations.

They said Gateway Distriparks is no longer interested in bidding for the government’s stake in Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

