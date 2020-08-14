172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|gateway-distriparks-rights-issue-subscribed-1-24-times-5704941.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gateway Distriparks rights issue subscribed 1.24 times

The logistics company will utilise the proceeds to repay debt.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Logistics company Gateway Distriparks' rights issue, which closed on August 13, was subscribed 1.24 times, the company has said.

The Rs 116-crore rights issue received bids for 2,00,38,760 shares against the offer size of 1,61,07,859 shares, a release said. That means the issue received a demand of Rs 144.27 crore.

The issue opened for subscription on July 30 with an offer price of Rs 72 per equity share.

Close

The rights entitlement ratio was four rights equity shares for every 27 fully paid-up equity shares held by the shareholders.

Gateway Distriparks will utilise the net issue proceeds (out of the issue size of Rs 115.97 crore) for repaying debt.

Rights shares will be listed on the exchanges on August 25.

Gateway Distriparks operates two container freight stations (CFS) at Navi Mumbai, one each in Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Kochi and Visakhapatnam, with a total capacity of over 600,000 TEUs.

These CFSs offer transportation and storage, general and bonded warehousing, empty handling and several value-added services.

Its rail operations are handled by a subsidiary, Gateway Rail Freight.

ICICI Securities was the lead manager to the rights issue and Link Intime was the registrar to the issue.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Business #Gateway Distriparks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.