App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gas price hike may give temporary relief to gas producers

The agency further stated that the fall in prices of gas at international hubs is contributed by the commissioning of new gas liquefaction capacities with about 35 million tonnes coming online in CY18 and another about 30 million tonnes expected to come online in CY19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Even as the increase in domestic gas prices is in line with the rise in global gas indices, the price notified at $3.69/mmbtu is expected to provide only a partial relief to the gas producers, the report said.

The domestic gas price is notified at $3.69/mmbtu (GCV basis) for H1 FY2020, an increase of 9.8 percent from the price of $3.36/mmbtu (GCV basis) applicable for H2 FY19, the rating agency Icra said in its report.

"The increase in domestic gas price is in line with the rise in global gas indices primarily Henry Hub over the reference period and takes the price to its highest level in two and a half years. However, with prices of gas at various international hubs falling again, the domestic gas price increase looks likely to be reversed in H2 FY20," it said.

The agency further stated that the fall in prices of gas at international hubs is contributed by the commissioning of new gas liquefaction capacities with about 35 million tonnes coming online in CY18 and another about 30 million tonnes expected to come online in CY19.

related news

"Moreover, shale gas production continues to be robust in USA. Accordingly, Asian spot LNG prices which remained $10-11/mmbtu during the summers of CY18 have already declined to well below $5/mmbtu mark," it said.

Commenting on the findings, Icra's senior vice- president K Ravichandran said, "the gas price for H1 FY20, though higher than H2 FY19, continues to remain low at an absolute level.

Accordingly, gas production remains either a break even or a loss-making proposition for most fields for the upstream producers notwithstanding some decline in oil field services/equipment cost."

He further said the appreciation of rupee against dollar in the past few months, also dampens the realisations of the gas producers.

"Going forward, with several new gas liquefaction capacities coming online globally, the supply glut is expected to keep prices of domestic gas low in the near to medium term leading to poor returns even as domestic gas producers especially ONGC ramps up gas production significantly," Ravichandran said.

Also, the absence of a floor and sustained low prices as has been seen in the past few years post implementation of the modified Rangarajan formula, make exploration and production unviable even for benign geologies.

"Nonetheless, the government approved the reforms in upstream sector in February 2019, which allowed, marketing and pricing freedom for those new discoveries whose field development plan is not yet approved, and fiscal incentive provided for additional gas production over and above the normal production. This should be a credit positive for the exploration and production companies," he added.

Additionally, the ceiling on price for gas produced from deep water, ultra deepwater, high temperature and high- pressure fields has also been announced at $9.32/mmbtu for the period H1 FY20 which is 21.5 percent higher than the price ceiling of $7.67/mmbtu for the period H2 FY19 which could incentivise development of such projects.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Another Indian National Sentenced by US Court in Sophisticated Call Ce ...

'Tacit Understanding' Between BJP and Trinamool, Claim Left Parties an ...

Is Congress Scared? Wonders 'Defensive' Vivek Oberoi on PM Modi Biopic

Joker Teaser: Joaquin Phoenix is a Menacing Clown

Disclosure of Collegium and Centre’s Discussion on Judges’ Appoint ...

Those Accused of Sedition Should not be Allowed to Enter Parliament, S ...

Chinese Super League Sees Record 10 Red Cards in 24 Matches, Hands Len ...

'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him D ...

IPL 2019 | Umpires Have to Keep an Eye on Substitutions: Kaif

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad tomorrow: Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chi ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.