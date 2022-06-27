 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gas leak in Jordan kills 5, injuries over 200

Reuters
Jun 27, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

The Public Security Directorate said a gas tank sprung a leak while being transported. It did not identify the contents of the tanker.

A poisonous gas leak in Jordans southern port city of Aqaba on June 27 killed at least five people and injured 234, and prompted a halt to shipping at the facility, state-run Jordan TV reported.

The southern beach of Aqaba, a major tourist destination, had been evacuated.

The Public Security Directorate said a gas tank sprung a leak while being transported. It did not identify the contents of the tanker.
Video footage reportedly from the port showed a large yellow cloud flying into the air after a cylinder fell to the ground.

The area was immediately evacuated and specialists began to deal with the incident. Aqaba Governor Mohammad Al Radayaa said the situation “has been controlled”.

Civil Defence teams have taken a number of the injured to hospital.

TAGS: #Aqaba #Breaking news #disaster #gas leak #Jordan
first published: Jun 27, 2022 09:54 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.