Gas leak in Jordan kills 5, injuries over 200

A poisonous gas leak in Jordans southern port city of Aqaba on June 27 killed at least five people and injured 234, and prompted a halt to shipping at the facility, state-run Jordan TV reported.

The southern beach of Aqaba, a major tourist destination, had been evacuated.

The Public Security Directorate said a gas tank sprung a leak while being transported. It did not identify the contents of the tanker.

Video footage reportedly from the port showed a large yellow cloud flying into the air after a cylinder fell to the ground.

The area was immediately evacuated and specialists began to deal with the incident. Aqaba Governor Mohammad Al Radayaa said the situation “has been controlled”.

Civil Defence teams have taken a number of the injured to hospital.