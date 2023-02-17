 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garuda Aerospace inks pact with Narayana Health; to transport bio-medical supplies

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has joined hands with healthcare provider Narayana Health towards transporting of bio-medical supplies using their 'Sanjeevani' drone, the company said on Friday.

The partnership between the two aims to ensure faster delivery of medical supplies including samples for diagnosis during challenging conditions.

"With the help of Garuda Aerospace's Sanjeevani drone, Narayana Health will be able to transport bio-medical supplies quickly, ensuring patients receive timely diagnosis and treatments." Garuda Aerospace said.

The drones would be able to provide emergency healthcare in remote and under served areas as well, it said.