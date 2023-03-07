Gaps continue to persist in semiconductor availability as use of electronics in automobiles rises: ACMA’s Sunjay Kapur

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) is anticipating double-digit growth in the turnover of the domestic auto parts industry largely due to robust demand from the local and overseas markets. While talking to Moneycontrol.com, Sunjay Kapur, president, ACMA, said that despite automobile sales moving up and semiconductor supplies improving, there will always be a gap in chip availability. Edited excerpts:

Is the availability of semiconductors still impacting the auto industry? If yes, what solutions are you working on along with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers?

The fact is the volume of semiconductors is increasing in the automotive and other industries. So there's always going to be this little bit of a gap, and then it comes together and again a gap and then it comes together and this will continue for a long time till we can get enough or sufficient capacity. And I don't have an answer for that because the fact is that electronics are going to require more semiconductors. Vehicles are going to require more semiconductors. A lot of things are going to require semiconductors. There is a gap in the market and there will always be a gap because the consumer (electronics) business or the automotive business is growing so fast. While the consumption (of cars and electronics) is good, we will see some gaps. And I feel that the gap will be bridged if there is enough focus on putting up more fab facilities (for semiconductor chips).

As the automotive industry is moving towards E20-compliant or ethanol-blended flex-fuel vehicles, is the auto component industry geared up?

Let me put it this way, the component industry follows the roadmap of the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). So, as OEMs evolve in technology, we will continuously invest in technologies so that we can meet their requirements. That's really how we operate. So if it's flex fuel, or it’s EVs (electric vehicles) or its hydrogen, that's determined by the OEMs. Once the OEMs determine their technological roadmap, the component industry will fall in line with that. And we're well positioned and geared up to make the required investments in terms of technology and capacity. And we've continuously done that, over the years, in every shape and sphere that the industry has disrupted or transformed itself.

How is the China+1 strategy by global automakers working for the Indian auto components industry?

When it comes to the additional sourcing or the 'India+1' or 'China+one' or 'Europe+1' or how you want to term that, the fact is that a lot of excess capacity that's being built outside of China is coming to India. The reasons for that are multiple. One is, of course, the fact that we have upped our spends on technology as a component industry and therefore we're able to attract that investment. Other than that, anything that's happening in the ICE (internal combustion engine) space, a lot of it is moving to India, because a lot of tier-one suppliers have discontinued investing in the IC engine design and development for OEMs because of the roadmap of going electric.

The third thing to this is that a lot of the traditional components that are being manufactured also have the option to move to India, as they discontinue manufacturing in the Western world. So there are a lot of different scenarios playing out here that will see an increase in business. And we hope that this will continue. The (global) component industry is moving or making additional investments outside of China. And as they do, India has the opportunity.

As 50 per cent of ACMA members still supply parts for ICE powertrains, how are they reinventing themselves?

ICE is not going to go away entirely. There will be different forms such as alternative fuels when you're talking about commercial vehicles, etc. ICE will exist. As we see, in certain industries, certain components will stop being manufactured in the West that will move to India as well. So you continuously see growth opportunities in different scenarios. EV exports have already begun because that's really where the large markets are. So when you're investing in capex, we're looking at large sorts of opportunities in North America, the EU or China.

The opportunities may arise in other areas where people may choose to invest, whether they be in the software area or the data-driven or telematics connectivity or in the ecosystem (such as) batteries, charging stations, etc. So as opportunities arise, these companies will see more opportunities to expand their businesses and companies will see more opportunities to expand their businesses.

Over the last few quarters, FAME subsidies of many electric two-wheeler companies have been withdrawn. Do you see that impacting your industry?

What I hear is that the FAME subsidies have come back from the Ministry of Heavy Industries. It’s a matter of them sort of asserting their criteria, in terms of localisation, local content, value addition, etc. Also, the two-wheeler industry has anyway seen a dip. It has come from the lower segment, which is the entry-level two-wheeler. But I am pretty certain that the FAME subsidies will come back in the form that they were meant to be.

Also, if you remember, last year, electric mobility accounted for just about 1 per cent of the overall component industry’s turnover. So that's clearly very minuscule. It does not skew the performance of the industry at all.

As the auto component industry is increasingly de-risking its business by supplying to defence, and aerospace sectors, do you see faster deployments towards non-automotive domains?

We are a very attractive industry for the defence and aerospace sectors because we follow the right systems and processes for defence and aerospace. Specifically for aerospace, one of the biggest requirements is record-keeping for long periods of time. We are a very organised industry. Today, defence in aerospace deals with somewhat of an unorganised industry as well. So we're well positioned. Now, some companies will take that opportunity.

However, it's a very different ballgame. It's more like an infrastructure project. When you look at aerospace, because you make investments, you wait for a gestation period, you wait for approvals, which could be five years. The volumes are very different, it’s a different industry. Definitely, there will be opportunities. And at ACMA, we have a pillar that looks into those opportunities of defence and aerospace and railways to see how we can play a part in the growth of those industries. And we'll continue to do that.

Are you on track to achieve the projected turnover for the industry? Also, will you be able to carry forward the momentum for FY24?

We're on track to archive it. The auto components industry, which clocked a turnover of $56.5 billion in FY22 with a growth of 23 per cent over the previous year, is expected to end FY23 with a growth of 15 per cent. For FY 24, given the fact that it (growth) is continuing, we expect things to continue in the same way. We’re not seeing any signs of a major recession in the US, the way people have talked about it last year, or the last quarter of the last calendar year. And seeing the January exports, we foresee that the growth will continue. The domestic industry is looking very positive in terms of growth and we will see good growth. Whatever we lack in exports, we will see that covered by the domestic industry