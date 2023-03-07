 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gaps continue to persist in semiconductor availability as use of electronics in automobiles rises: ACMA’s Sunjay Kapur

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

We are a very attractive industry for the defence and aerospace sectors because we follow the right systems and processes for defence and aerospace, says Kapur

Sunjay Kapur

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) is anticipating double-digit growth in the turnover of the domestic auto parts industry largely due to robust demand from the local and overseas markets. While talking to Moneycontrol.com, Sunjay Kapur, president, ACMA, said that despite automobile sales moving up and semiconductor supplies improving, there will always be a gap in chip availability. Edited excerpts:

Is the availability of semiconductors still impacting the auto industry? If yes, what solutions are you working on along with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers?

The fact is the volume of semiconductors is increasing in the automotive and other industries. So there's always going to be this little bit of a gap, and then it comes together and again a gap and then it comes together and this will continue for a long time till we can get enough or sufficient capacity. And I don't have an answer for that because the fact is that electronics are going to require more semiconductors. Vehicles are going to require more semiconductors. A lot of things are going to require semiconductors. There is a gap in the market and there will always be a gap because the consumer (electronics) business or the automotive business is growing so fast. While the consumption (of cars and electronics) is good, we will see some gaps. And I feel that the gap will be bridged if there is enough focus on putting up more fab facilities (for semiconductor chips).

As the automotive industry is moving towards E20-compliant or ethanol-blended flex-fuel vehicles, is the auto component industry geared up?