Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide arrested in Mumbai after 25 years

The arrested accused has been identified as 50-year-old Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh, who used to stay in Dongri in South Mumbai then. He was nabbed on July 28 near the Thane railway station by a team of Pydhonie police, the official added.

"Shaikh, who was working for the Chhota Shakeel gang, and his aides shot dead a Chhota Rajan gang member in 1997. The court had declared him an absconder in the case. We got a tip-off (that) he was staying in Mumbra in Thane and laid a trap to nab him," news agency ANI quoted the official as saying.

In 1997, the accused had gunned down Munna Dhari, a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan's gang. At that time, the police arrested Sheikh by registering a case against him under Section 302, 34 of the IPC and Section 3, 25 of the Arms Act, the official added.

The accused was released on bail by a court in 1998 and since then Sheikh went underground and did not appear in any court hearing, after which he was declared as an absconder.

Police reached the location in Mumbra but he was not found there, neither could anyone identify him. The police were aware that Sheikh was working as a taxi driver at the Thane campus. They finally spotted Sheikh's place and arrested him on July 28.