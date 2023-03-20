 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganga Realty to invest Rs 750 crore to build affordable housing project

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The company will develop 2,972 apartments in new project 'Tathastu', which is spread over 22 acres in Sector 5, Sohna-Gurugram. The price of the apartment starts from Rs 25 lakh.

Real estate firm Ganga Realty will invest Rs 750 crore to build an affordable housing project in Gurugram.

"The company will spend Rs 750 crore to build an affordable housing project," Ganga Realty said in a statement.

Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director of Ganga Realty, said the total project cost is Rs 750 crore and this will be funded through internal accruals and customer advances.