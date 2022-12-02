 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gaming studios focus on Indian characters in games as brands eye growth through collaborations

Tasmayee Laha Roy
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Both national and international gaming studios are adding Indian themes and characters to their games to tap the country’s huge gaming population in the country.

Gaming content in India is experiencing a paradigm shift, with developers adding an Indian touch to their games to create more relatable content for the over half-a-billion gamers in the country.

Everything from mythological characters and Indian freedom fighters to the slum dwellers of Mumbai are coming to life on the Indian gaming storyboard.

Both international brands and Indian gaming studios are working on Indie games to cash in on the trend and attract brands that are looking for engagement and reach amplification.

Games like Raji, Asura, Rainswept, Guardians of the Skies, and many others are the new additions to the Indian gamers’ download list.

It is a case of demand and supply.

A recent Lumikai report says India accounted for 15 billion game downloads in FY22 and also had the highest share of game downloads (17%) globally in that year.