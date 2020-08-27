172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|gamezop-raises-rs-32-crore-funding-from-bitkraft-ventures-others-5762541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gamezop raises Rs 32 crore funding from BITKRAFT Ventures, others

"The (latest) investment will be used to grow the mobile esports format and establish presence in select overseas markets through its piggybacking model. As we have seen some staggering numbers from the mobile esports format, a sizable portion of the fund infusion will be to expand in the segment," Agarwal said.

PTI
Leading venture and growth capital fund SAIF partners is next in line. The PE firm has invested in 6 Indian unicorns, namely, Paytm, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, FirstCry, Rivigo and Unacademy. (Image: PTI)
Leading venture and growth capital fund SAIF partners is next in line. The PE firm has invested in 6 Indian unicorns, namely, Paytm, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, FirstCry, Rivigo and Unacademy. (Image: PTI)

Gamezop, a multi-game platform, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 32 crore in a funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures. Other participants in the round are Velo Partners, New-York based FJ Labs, Survam Partners (Suman Kant Munjal's family office), and German venture capital investment firm AECAL, Gamezop CEO and co-founder Yashash Agarwal told PTI.

He said in February 2016, Gamezop had raised USD 350,000 in a seed round led by KWAN Entertainment & Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"The (latest) investment will be used to grow the mobile esports format and establish presence in select overseas markets through its piggybacking model. As we have seen some staggering numbers from the mobile esports format, a sizable portion of the fund infusion will be to expand in the segment," Agarwal said.

Close

Also, the company is focusing on establishing physical presence in selected overseas market through its model of partnering with popular apps, he said.

related news

Operated by Advergame Technologies, Gamezop was founded by Yashash and Gaurav Agarwal in 2015. It has 34 million monthly active users.

The company licenses HTML5 games from top developers and embeds them in over 1,600 popular apps – including Myntra, Grofers, ShareChat, MX Player, Glance (InMobi), and PhonePe – enabling users of these apps to play games casually or competitively for cash.

The partner apps see an average 40 per cent boost in engagement time through games, in addition to getting a 50 per cent share in revenue made by Gamezop, Yashash said.

"Growth of mobile esports is truly democratising the access to competitive gaming and the ability to win real rewards. We decided to take it one notch further by going HTML5 and eliminating the need to force app sideloads – saves us a lot of money and our users a lot of friction," Gamezop co-founder Gaurav Agarwal said.

He added that over the past few years, Gamezop has scaled to 1,600 apps that have integrated their games and by 2021, the target is be on 5,000 apps with at least one of its platforms.

Gaurav said at current levels, the company's revenue numbers are expected to grow 5-6X in the next 12 months but declined to provide details.

"We are also exploring other formats of real money gaming as well as free-to-play gaming. With the present user base of 34 million monthly active users, we have the numbers to test any new gaming format and analyzing results quickly," he said.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.