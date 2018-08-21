App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 06:47 PM IST

GAME eyes creation of 10 million entrepreneurs, 50 million jobs by 2030

GAME has received initial funding commitment of Rs 100 crore over three years from several Indian and global donors, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group of Indian and international partners today announced the formation of Global Alliance Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) to launch a mass entrepreneurship movement across India. The coalition aims to catalyse a 'mass entrepreneurship' programme to create 10 million new entrepreneurs, at least half of whom will be women, and 50 million new jobs by 2030.

"One of the foundational ideas in the creation of a Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was the notion that skilling should lead to livelihoods generation.The missing link is the ecosystem for creation of mass entrepreneurship. GAME, with potential solutions to this problem, is most timely," KP Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

Mass entrepreneurship refers to the millions of ordinary local businesses that typically hire five or more people, use local inputs and serve local needs in every community.
