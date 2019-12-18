App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 07:17 PM IST

Gallery: Glimpse of NCDEX Event - Commodity Ki Paathshala

[caption id="attachment_4743101" align="alignnone" width="1653"]Event at Kota | Left to Right: Arun Yadav - VP, NCDEX, Sandeep Jain – Director, Tradeswift Commodities, Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol Event at Kota | Left to Right: Arun Yadav - VP, NCDEX, Sandeep Jain – Director, Tradeswift Commodities, Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_4743111" align="alignnone" width="1659"]Event at Kota| Left to Right: Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol, Hemant Jain – Physical participants, Vinod Gupta – Director, Swastika Investmart Event at Kota| Left to Right: Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol, Hemant Jain – Physical participants, Vinod Gupta – Director, Swastika Investmart[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_4743121" align="alignnone" width="1656"]Event at Rajkot | Left to Right: Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol, Jagdeep Garewal - Business Head, Shethji Broking House Pvt Ltd Event at Rajkot | Left to Right: Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol, Jagdeep Garewal - Business Head, Shethji Broking House Pvt Ltd[/caption]

Close

[caption id="attachment_4743131" align="alignnone" width="1661"]Event at Rajkot | Left to Right: Gaurav Bagdai - MD, Wings Agro Pvt. Ltd, Kapil Dev - EVP, NCDEX, Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol Event at Rajkot | Left to Right: Gaurav Bagdai - MD, Wings Agro Pvt. Ltd, Kapil Dev - EVP, NCDEX, Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_4743141" align="alignnone" width="1658"]Event at Unjha | Left to Right: Vijay Joshi - President, Unjha Commodity Association, Kapil Dev - EVP, NCDEX Event at Unjha | Left to Right: Vijay Joshi - President, Unjha Commodity Association, Kapil Dev - EVP, NCDEX[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_4743151" align="alignnone" width="1658"]Event at Unjha  | Left to Right: Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol, Biren Vakil, CEO, Paradigm Commodity Advisors Pvt Ltd Event at Unjha  | Left to Right: Kshitij Anand – Editor – Markets, moneycontrol, Biren Vakil, CEO, Paradigm Commodity Advisors Pvt Ltd[/caption]

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:17 pm

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.