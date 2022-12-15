 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GalaxEye Space raises $3.5 million in funding from Speciale Invest, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, others

Aihik Sur
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

With the fresh funding, the startup aims to hire talent and accelerate the launch of its multi-sensor satellite for earth observation.

GalaxEye Space, an IIT-Madras-incubated space tech startup, announced on December 15 that it has raised a $3.5 million seed round led by Speciale Invest, a deep-tech venture capital firm, and a clutch of investors including Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath and EaseMyTrip CEO Prashant Pitti.

Other investors who participated in the round include Artha India Ventures, Veda VC, Anicut Capital, Upsparks, and a consortium of entrepreneurs including Abhishek Goyal (Founder/CEO of Tracxn) and Ganapathy Subramaniam (Partner at Celesta Capital).

The funding will also help the startup's plans to launch its satellite at the end of 2023 and then commercialise its operations, Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye Space told Moneycontrol.

This funding comes at a time when the space tech sector in India has gained significant momentum, fueled by Hyderabad-based space tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, which became the country's first private player to launch for space.

Dhruva Space, another Hyderabad-based startup, recently launched their Thybolt satellites aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's PSLV-C54.