Gaja Capital, GPE India sell 4% stake in TeamLease for Rs 151-cr

Gaja Capital and GPE India today offloaded nearly 4 percent stake in staffing firm TeamLease for an estimated Rs 151 crore through open market transactions.

Most of the shares were picked up by Kotak Mutual Fund.

According to bulk deal data available with the exchanges, Gaja Capital and GPE (India) Ltd together sold a total of 6,83,072 shares, amounting to 3.99 percent stake, of TeamLease.

Individually, Gaja Capital sold 1,07,884 shares on the NSE, while GPE offloaded 5,75,188 scrips on BSE and NSE together.

The scrips were sold on an average price of about Rs 2,201, valuing the transaction at Rs 150.95 crore.

Meanwhile, Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund purchased 5,82,716 shares or 3.41 percent holding in the staffing company.

In November last year, Gaja Capital and GPE India together sold over 8.1 lakh shares of TeamLease for about Rs 153 crore.

Shares of TeamLease today settled 1.21 percent higher at Rs 2,212.75 on the BSE.