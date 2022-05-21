GAIL lays dedicated pipeline for HPCL-Mittal Energy’s Bathinda refinery

State-owned GAIL (India) Limited said on May 21 that it has laid a dedicated pipeline to provide natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd.'s (HMEL) refinery in Bathinda, Punjab.

The dedicated pipeline, which would supply HMEL with 1 MMSCMD of gas, cost Rs 142 crore to build. The 44.26-kilometer 12-inch-diameter pipeline is a spur line of the 500-kilometer Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL), GAIL said in a press release. The natural gas supply tap-off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda.

The DBNPL is a section of the National Gas Grid that runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) to Nangal (Punjab) to supply the energy demands of these northern states, said GAIL India.

It is also mentioned that the pipeline is expected to increase natural gas supplies in the region, resulting in more gas for domestic residences, cars, and commercial and industrial organisations.

Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, inaugurated the pipeline's Gas Receiving Station on May 21 in the presence of Shri Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, artika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited, and Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), GAIL, the press release added.