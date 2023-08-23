GAIL targeting capex of Rs 30,000 crore in next 3 years: Chairman

Sandeep Kumar Gupta

Gail (India) Limited is targeting to incur capital expenditure of around Rs 30,000 in the next three years, said Chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta.

The capex would be mainly used on pipelines, ongoing petrochemical projects, CGD projects, operational capex, and equity contribution in group companies, said Gupta at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on August 23.

In FY24, GAIL would achieve over 120 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) of natural gas transmission, over 100 MMSCMD of natural gas sales and around 800 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) of polymer sales, the chairman said.

“Gas transmission and gas marketing are the key drivers of GAIL’s business and during FY 23, we transmitted ~107 MMSCMD of Natural Gas, marketed ~95 MMSCMD of Natural Gas and sold 399 TMT of Polymer,” Gupta added.

The country’s largest natural gas distributor said it has been making strenuous efforts to secure natural gas for the nation and its customers.

“Your company is exploring long-term LNG sourcing opportunities with major global LNG players. Your company has issued an EoI to explore opportunity of equity acquisition in LNG liquefaction terminal along with ~1 MMTPA LNG tie-up from the USA. Your company has taken steps to provide tie-in connections with its natural gas pipelines to the upcoming new gas sources and upcoming RLNG terminals to enable more and new gas injections into its pipelines,” the chairman said.

He added that with India’s increasing petrochemical demand, the country is projected to contribute more than 10 percent of the incremental global growth in petrochemicals over the next decade.

For achieving net-zero target, the chairman said GAIL is exploring various business avenues such as solar, biofuels, compressed bio-gas, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) and green hydrogen.

“Deep dive efforts are being carried out for penetration of renewable energy, with a focus towards electrification and using it for reducing SCOPE 2 emissions of the company. Initiatives have been taken for the development of renewable energy such as development of floating solar power projects, and setting up of renewable power plants for captive consumption,” he added.

Gupta said that GAIL is setting up a 10 MW green hydrogen production unit based on PEM (Polymer electrolyte membrane) water electrolyzers, the largest in India, in line with the Indian government’s ‘National Hydrogen Energy Mission’. He added that the green hydrogen production unit would have a capacity of 4.3 tonnes per day at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh, which is expected to be commissioned by December 2023.

Gupta also said that GAIL is developing an LNG supply value chain to develop new markets and increase the consumption of natural gas in the country.

“The present focus is on developing a retail LNG network and installation of LNG infrastructure inclusive of LNG dispensing stations, Small-Scale LNG skids, etc. to increase its reach to newer customer segments,” he added.