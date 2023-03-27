 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL, PLNG to gain from higher domestic LNG demand

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Higher demand should drive a volume recovery in the fourth quarter for gas players such as GSPL, PLNG and GAIL, said CLSA.

Spot LNG prices have dropped to $14 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) due to a milder winter and relatively high inventory levels in Europe.

With a decline in prices, demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India has gained momentum in recent months. LNG demand has rebounded 3.1 percent month-on month (MoM) in January, led by a demand recovery in price sensitive segments such as refining and other industries, according to a report by CLSA. Domestic LNG demand surged to 65.5 mmscmd (million standard cubic feet per day) in January.

“This was driven by a rise in LNG demand from the refinery (+6.8 percent MoM / +6.8 percent YoY), fertiliser (+6.0 percent MoM / +32.8 percent YoY), and industrial segments (+13.4 percent MoM / -47.3 percent YoY), partly negated by lower city gas (-9.9 percent MoM / -71.2 percent YoY) and power (-31.4 percent MoM / -30 percent YoY) demand,” said the CLSA report.

Why had prices spiked?