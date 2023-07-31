GAIL plans to source long-term gas supplies of 7 MTPA by 2030

GAIL is looking to increase its natural gas transmission volumes.

GAIL (India) is planning to source long-term natural gas supplies to the tune of approximately 7-8 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) by 2030, the company said.

In a conference call, Rakesh Jain, Director (Finance) at GAIL said the company intends to not depend on one country for more than 1-2 MTPA of volumes to protect itself from supply disruptions and sudden increase in spot prices.

Last year in May, Russia’s Gazprom had declared force majeure citing the war in Ukraine and suspended supplies to GAIL. GAIL had to cut down supplies to its customers and was forced to buy expensive LNG from the short-term market.

In 2012, Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS), a unit of the German arm of Gazprom, entered into a 20-year deal with GAIL for the supply of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG. Subsequent to the Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, the parent Gazprom relinquished the ownership of Gazprom Germania. In April 2022, the German government placed Gazprom Germania in the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency (Bnetza), renaming it SEFE.

GAIL said it is looking to increase its natural gas transmission volumes to 123 mmscmd ((million metric standard cubic meter per day) by the end of FY24. In the first quarter of FY23, the company’s natural gas transmission volume came in at 116.33 mmscmd, registering a growth of 7 percent yoy.

The company reported a decline of 45 percent in consolidated net profit in the quarter ending June 30. The consolidated net profit of the country’s largest gas distributor stood at Rs 1,793 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 3,251 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit increased 179 percent from Rs 643 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 mainly on account of increased gas marketing and transmission volumes and increased transmission tariff realisation.

However, the company’s petchem segment reported a loss of Rs 302 crore in the quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 35 crore last year and a loss of Rs 400 crore in the previous quarter.

Jain said the loss in the petchem segment was on account of falling prices in the international market.

“Unfortunately, petrochemical prices in the international market has come down significantly. If you compare with last quarter, prices have come down by Rs 8,000. That is hurting us. We have been able to reduce loss; we were not only able to recover variable cost but also fixed cost,” Jain added.

With the significant drop in LNG prices, the company has been capable of sourcing gas at better prices, and therefore GAIL will see significant improvement in the segment by the end of the year, he said.