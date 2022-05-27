GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, says Chairman Manoj Jain
European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Reuters
May 27, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
India's largest gas transmitter GAIL is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the company's chairman Manoj Jain said on Friday.
