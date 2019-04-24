Gail offers 10 US LNG cargoes for June 2019-March 2020 loading

GAIL India on April 24 offered 10 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) loading in the United States, three trade sources said.

The cargoes are offered for loading between June 2019 and March 2020 on a free-on-board basis, meaning buyers will have to arrange shipping.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site.

The tender closes on April 29.