GAIL invites investment proposals from startups operating in focus areas

GAIL India: Company to invest Rs 6,000 crore on renewables in next 3 years.

GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas transmission and distribution firm, on Wednesday said it will invest in startups operating in focus areas and is now seeking investment proposals from startups. The investments will be done through GAIL's startup initiative 'Pankh'.

"GAIL has now opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the startups operating in focus areas which mainly include natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, logistics, electric mobility, bio manure marketing, nanomaterials, IoT and data mining, environment, health and social," the firm said in a statement. Details of focus areas are available on the GAIL website.

"The startups interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through the link 'GAIL Pankh' on the GAIL website. The current solicitation round will remain open till July 31, 2022," it added.