English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Gail India to invest Rs 6,000 crore on renewables in next 3 years

    The investment can go up by an additional Rs 20,000 crore by 2030, GAIL India chairman and managing director Manoj Jain told reporters.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    GAIL

    GAIL

    State-owned Gail India will invest Rs 6,000 crore in the next three years in renewables, a top official said on Monday.

    The investment can go up by an additional Rs 20,000 crore by 2030, GAIL India chairman and managing director Manoj Jain told reporters.

    GAIL India Director (Finance) Rakesh Kumar Jain said the company, which reported a 112 per cent jump in FY22 post-tax net profit at Rs 10,364 crore, has outlined an overall capital expenditure plan of up to Rs 40,000 crore in the next five years, which will cover a wide array of areas.

    This will entail borrowings of up to Rs 20,000 crore, while the rest will come from internal accruals, the director added.

    Its chairman said it is looking at almost 3 GW of renewables capacity by 2030, which will include 1 GW to start within the next three years.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company is undertaking a liquid hydrogen capacity addition right now and the progress done on the prototype will influence its overall investments, Manoj Jain said, adding that a call on the same will be taken after 18 months.

    Giving details on the same, Jain said it is in the process of procuring a 10 MW facility for liquid hydrogen, which is slated to be the largest in the country and is on the lookout for the electrolyser.

    In FY22, it invested Rs 7,700 crore across all activities, which included pipelines for the core transmission business and petrochemicals, he added.

    Meanwhile, the chairman said GAIL is awaiting a nod from the government on its asset monetisation proposals and added that it expects to monetise up to Rs 4,000 crore of assets in FY23.

    On the exploration and production side, its activities will be limited to an asset being pursued in neighbouring Myanmar where it is investing money, Jain added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #GAIL India #Manoj Jain #Rakesh Kumar Jain
    first published: May 30, 2022 04:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.