Mar 30, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

GAIL India to get 90 LNG cargos from the U.S. in 2018

GAIL would be procuring about $2 billion worth of LNG per annum from USA from the fiscal year 2018/19

India's state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday said it would be annually receiving about 90 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG terminals in the U.S.

GAIL has long-term deals to annually buy 5.8 million tonnes U.S. LNG.

GAIL would be procuring about $2 billion worth of LNG per annum from USA from the fiscal year 2018/19.

GAIL on Saturday received its first consignment of LNG from the U.S. under the long-term deals at Dabhol terminal in western India.

