Gail India offers up to 10 LNG cargoes for loading from US: Sources

The cargoes are being offered on a free-on-board basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants, one of the sources said.
Gail (India) has offered up to 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States over early 2020 to early 2021, two industry sources said on Thursday.The cargoes are being offered on a free-on-board basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants, one of the sources said.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 08:22 am