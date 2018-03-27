Gail India offers three LNG cargoes from Sabine Pass for May to July

Gail India has offered three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for May to July loading from Sabine Pass in the United States, two traders said on Tuesday.

The cargoes will be sold based on the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub gas price, one of them said.

The tender closes on March 29 with same-day validity, the trader added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes per annum of U.S. LNG in total, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass.