Gail India offers new swap of US LNG volumes: Sources

Gail India on Tuesday offered a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) loading from the United States on June 27-29 this year, two traders said.

Gail is also seeking an LNG cargo for delivery into India's Dahej or Hazira terminals on September 8-12. The tender for both cargoes closes on February 21.

Including this tender, Gail has offered 10 cargoes from its US offtake for loading in 2019 and 2020.