Gail India offers new swap of US LNG volumes: Sources

Gail is also seeking an LNG cargo for delivery into India's Dahej or Hazira terminals on September 8-12.
Gail India on Tuesday offered a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) loading from the United States on June 27-29 this year, two traders said.
Gail is also seeking an LNG cargo for delivery into India's Dahej or Hazira terminals on September 8-12. The tender for both cargoes closes on February 21.
Including this tender, Gail has offered 10 cargoes from its US offtake for loading in 2019 and 2020.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:18 pm