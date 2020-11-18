Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for January-February: Sources

It is seeking the cargo for January delivery into India and has offered a cargo for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States in February, one of the sources said.
Gail (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo delivery into India and offering a cargo for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
The tender closes on Nov. 19, the source said.