App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG cargoes: Sources

The offer is for two cargoes loading from the Cove Point plant, they said. One is on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into Europe for February to March delivery and another is on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading from Cove Point over April 25-27.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gail (India) has issued a swap tender offering two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the United States and seeking one for delivery to India, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The offer is for two cargoes loading from the Cove Point plant, they said. One is on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into Europe for February to March delivery and another is on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading from Cove Point over April 25-27.

Gail is seeking a cargo for delivery into Dabhol, India on a DES basis for Feb. 23 to 28, the sources added.

Close

The tender closes on February 12, they said.

related news

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Business #GAIL India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.