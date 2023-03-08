 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL India issues swap tender for LNG cargo: Sources

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

India's largest gas distributor is offering the cargo for loading from May 21-23 from Cove Point, Maryland, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading in the United States in exchange for another cargo for delivery to India, said two industry sources on Wednesday.

It is seeking a cargo for delivery to India's Dahej terminal for 27-31 May on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

The tender closes on March 9, said the sources.