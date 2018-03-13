Gail India buys two LNG cargoes for April delivery: Traders

Gail India bought two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in April through a tender, traders said on Tuesday.

The company likely paid premiums of about $8.50 to $8.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the two cargoes to be delivered over April 1 to 7 and April 8 to 17, they said.

The cargoes are for delivery into Dahej or Dabhol ports.