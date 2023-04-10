 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

GAIL Gas reduces domestic PNG, CNG prices

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

GAIL cut domestic PNG prices by Rs 7 per SCM (standard cubic meter) in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and Rs 6 per SCM in all its other geographical areas.

GAIL Gas reduces domestic PNG, CNG prices

GAIL Gas Limited announced a reduction in prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in line with the new gas pricing mechanism.

The city gas distribution company, a subsidiary of GAIL (India), reduced domestic PNG prices by Rs 7 per SCM (standard cubic meter) in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and Rs 6 per SCM in all its other geographical areas.

“The new effective Domestic PNG prices is Rs 52.50 per SCM in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela and Rs 51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada,” the company said in a press release.

GAIL said it is steering its pricing mechanism in line with the new domestic gas pricing guidelines and passing on its benefits to the customers.