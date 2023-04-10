GAIL Gas reduces domestic PNG, CNG prices

GAIL Gas Limited announced a reduction in prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in line with the new gas pricing mechanism.

The city gas distribution company, a subsidiary of GAIL (India), reduced domestic PNG prices by Rs 7 per SCM (standard cubic meter) in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and Rs 6 per SCM in all its other geographical areas.

“The new effective Domestic PNG prices is Rs 52.50 per SCM in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela and Rs 51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada,” the company said in a press release.

GAIL said it is steering its pricing mechanism in line with the new domestic gas pricing guidelines and passing on its benefits to the customers.

The government on April 6 approved a new set of guidelines for fixing domestic natural gas prices. According to the new guidelines, domestic gas prices will now have a floor of $4 per MMBTU (metric million British thermal unit) and a ceiling of $6.5 per MMBTU. Under the old pricing mechanism, the domestic natural gas price was $8.57 per MMBTU, higher than the ceiling under the new formula. GAIL said the new pricing mechanism "will accelerate the expansion of CNG & PNG as a preferred fuel, and will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint."

Celcius Logistics raises Rs 100 crore in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures GAIL also reduced CNG prices by Rs 7 per kg in Karnataka and Sonipat and Rs 6 per kg in rest of its geographical areas. The CNG prices are Rs 85 per kg for Meerut & Sonipat; Rs 92 per Kg for Dewas, Taj Trapezium Zone & Dehradun; Rs.82.50 per kg for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada; Rs 87 per kg for Mirzapur, Rs 91 per kg for Raisen, Dhanbad, Adityapur, Puri and Rourkela.

Shubhangi Mathur