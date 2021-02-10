MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GAIL expects to sell all its US-sourced LNG locally from 2023

Last year GAIL sold 2.5 million tonnes of its US supplies in global markets, its executive director Rajeev Singhal told an analyst conference.

Reuters
February 10, 2021 / 10:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd expects to end overseas sales of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) it secures from the United States from 2023, as local demand rises with the commissioning of new fertiliser plants, a company official said.

GAIL buys 5.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the US-based projects. It has signed time and destination swap deals for some of these volumes to cut the landed cost for Indian customers and trade the remainder in overseas markets.

"As consumption in India increases, sales in international markets will be less so this US RLNG (regassified LNG) will be consumed by fertiliser plants and other industries," said A.K. Tiwari, head of finance at GAIL.

Last year GAIL sold 2.5 million tonnes of its US supplies in global markets, its executive director Rajeev Singhal told an analyst conference.

He said GAIL hopes to trade less than 2 million tonnes of its US volumes this year, and in 2022 this could shrink to about 1 million tonnes.

Close

Related stories

"From 2023 we will not be selling our US LNG in foreign markets except for any arbitrage opportunity," he said, adding crude oil at $60 a barrel had made GAIL's Henry-Hub linked US LNG affordable for price-sensitive Indian customers.

The Ramagundam fertiliser plant in southern India is expected to reach full capacity by March, requiring 0.75 mtpa of LNG.

Fertiliser plants at Durgapur in eastern India and at Gorakhpur in the north, requiring about 1.25 mtpa and 0.75 mtpa LNG respectively, will be commissioned later this year.

Two more plants at Sindri and Barauni in eastern India will come on line next year, each requiring 0.75 mtpa of LNG, Singhal said.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #GAIL India Ltd #natural gas
first published: Feb 10, 2021 10:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.