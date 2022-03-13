English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    GAIL declares record dividend for FY22; total payout to be Rs 2,220 crore

    The total dividend payout will be Rs 2,220.19 crore with a record date of March 22, said GAIL in a statement.

    PTI
    March 13, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    GAIL (Representative image)

    GAIL (Representative image)

    State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has declared a second interim dividend of 50 per cent (Rs 5 per share) for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The total dividend payout will be Rs 2,220.19 crore with a record date of March 22, the company said in a statement.

    "The decision (to issue dividend) was taken by the board of directors of GAIL, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, at their meeting here on March 11," it said. For the current fiscal 2021-22, GAIL has already declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share to its shareholders in December 2021.

    The two interim dividends total to Rs 9 per equity share (90 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital). Total dividend payout is Rs 3,996.35 crore.

    Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, GAIL, stated that the company shareholders have been provided with steady long-term returns on their investments. "This is the highest ever dividend payment in terms of total dividend amount by GAIL," he said.

    Based on the current shareholding of Government of India (51.45 per cent), dividend of Rs 1,142.29 crore shall be paid to the government and Rs 1,077.90 crore to other shareholders.
    PTI
    Tags: #dividend announcement #GAIL #GAIL India Ltd #interim dividend
    first published: Mar 13, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.