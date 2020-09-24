172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|gail-cuts-gas-supplies-to-clients-after-fire-at-ongc-plant-5879021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

GAIL cuts gas supplies to clients after fire at ONGC plant

GAIL supplies about 60 million standard cubic meters of gas through its northwestern pipeline grid to customers in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa.

Reuters
 
 
Indian gas transporter GAIL (India) Ltd has cut supplies by about 40% to customers, mainly power and fertiliser companies, after a pipeline rupture led to a fire in an Oil and Natural Gas Corp plant, a company source said.

There was no immediate comment from GAIL.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 11:30 am

