App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

GAIL commissions gas pipeline to Gorakhpur

GAIL's infrastructure in Gorakhpur is in readiness to commence gas supplies to the upcoming fertiliser plant and the city gas project in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd July 3 said the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG), the gas pipeline from central India to east, has reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The company said a 165-km spur line to take the natural gas to Gorakhpur has been successfully commissioned.

"This marks the completion of the entire 750-km-long trunk pipeline section-I of PMUG constituting 30 per cent of the initially sanctioned project route," the company said in a statement here.

GAIL's infrastructure in Gorakhpur is in readiness to commence gas supplies to the upcoming fertiliser plant and the city gas project in the city.

Close

The revised project contour spans over 3,400 km to serve eastern and northeastern states.

related news

"The 730-km Barauni in Bihar to Guwahati in Assam section is further planned to feed the upcoming North Eastern Gas Grid," it said. "The PMUG project is projected to boost clean energy-led development and growth across industries -- fertiliser, power, refineries, steel etc., and also fuel cleaner CNG-based transportation as well as provide convenient access to piped natural gas for households and commercial establishments."

GAIL Chairman B C Tripathi said the sequential commissioning of the PMUG project amid ground-level challenges is encouraging.

"GAIL is fulfilling its commitment of commissioning the acclaimed national project within scheduled timeframe. All pipeline procurement and laying contracts aggregating over Rs 12,500 crore have been awarded, thereby contributing significantly to the Make in India initiatives of the government," he said.

In south, GAIL is scheduled to commission the 450-km Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru pipeline by September 2019, he said.

Last month, section-I of the pipeline spanning 20 per cent of the entire project route length was commissioned.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Business #GAIL India Ltd

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.