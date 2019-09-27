GACL eyes Rs 5,000-crore turnover by FY22

The city-based Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL) will achieve a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2021-22 following completion of its various expansion projects, a top company official said.

The company had achieved a sales turnover of Rs 3,102 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

Despite the keen competition and adverse market conditions, the company has achieved a net profit of Rs 690 crore in FY19, GACL managing director P K Gera told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting here.

Commenting on the growth plans through which the company aspires to reach an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by FY22, Gera said, the company has successfully commissioned 14,000 TPA hydrogen peroxide plant and 32,000 TPA poly aluminium chloride plant last year. The company is in the advance stage of implementing various projects on hand. They included setting up a 1,05,000 TPA chloromethanes plant, 33,870 TPA food-grade phosphoric acid plant, 10,000 TPA hydrazine hydrate plant, 15,000 TPA stable bleaching powder (SBP) plant and 16,500 TPA anhydrous aluminium chloride (AAC) plant, he said.

The company has also undertaken the expansion of present caustic soda plant from 785 TPD to 1,310 TPD along with 65 MW coal-based power plant at Dahej in Gujarat.

The project for the establishment of 800 TPD caustic soda plant integrated with a 130 MW coal-based power plant at Dahej, as a joint venture with NALCO, was also well underway, he said.

Commenting on the company's efforts towards promoting green technology, he informed about the installation and commissioning of another 20 MW solar power project at Charanka in Gujarat.