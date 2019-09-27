App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

GACL eyes Rs 5,000-crore turnover by FY22

The company had achieved a sales turnover of Rs 3,102 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The city-based Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL) will achieve a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2021-22 following completion of its various expansion projects, a top company official said.

The company had achieved a sales turnover of Rs 3,102 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

Despite the keen competition and adverse market conditions, the company has achieved a net profit of Rs 690 crore in FY19, GACL managing director P K Gera told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting here.

Close

Commenting on the growth plans through which the company aspires to reach an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by FY22, Gera said, the company has successfully commissioned 14,000 TPA hydrogen peroxide plant and 32,000 TPA poly aluminium chloride plant last year. The company is in the advance stage of implementing various projects on hand. They included setting up a 1,05,000 TPA chloromethanes plant, 33,870 TPA food-grade phosphoric acid plant, 10,000 TPA hydrazine hydrate plant, 15,000 TPA stable bleaching powder (SBP) plant and 16,500 TPA anhydrous aluminium chloride (AAC) plant, he said.

related news

The company has also undertaken the expansion of present caustic soda plant from 785 TPD to 1,310 TPD along with 65 MW coal-based power plant at Dahej in Gujarat.

The project for the establishment of 800 TPD caustic soda plant integrated with a 130 MW coal-based power plant at Dahej, as a joint venture with NALCO, was also well underway, he said.

Commenting on the company's efforts towards promoting green technology, he informed about the installation and commissioning of another 20 MW solar power project at Charanka in Gujarat.

With this installation, the aggregate installed renewable energy capacity of the company has reached 35 MW for solar power and 171.45 MW for wind power, which would cater more than 25 per cent of the company's energy requirements.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Business #Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.