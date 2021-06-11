G7 nations likely to commit 1 billion vaccine doses for world

People wait to receive the second dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Kodang stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 4, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

The Group of Seven nations are set to commit to sharing at least one billion coronavirus shots with the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

With half coming from the US and 100 million from the UK as President Joe Biden urged allies to join in speeding the pandemic's end and bolstering the strategic position of the world's wealthiest democracies.

