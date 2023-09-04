G20 Summit: Here's a look at unique gifts exchanged between world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts to G7 leaders in 2022

Exchanging gifts between state officials has been a tradition for the longest time to strengthen ties. These gifts are considered to be one of the most powerful soft tools of diplomacy. But they come in many shapes and sizes. While New Delhi is all set to welcome world leaders for the G20 Summit, Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the unique diplomatic gifts given and received over the years.

Russia to US in 2021 (Desk set)

Less than a year before Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine war, he gifted his US counterpart Biden a Kholuy Lacquer miniature workshop desk writing set and pen valued at $12,000, according to the State Department. The present came as the two leaders met in Geneva, Switzerland, for the 2021 Russia-United States Summit

Mongolia to India in 2015 (Horse)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a brown horse, named Kanthaka, by his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg at the Mini Naadam sporting festival.

Mali to France in 2013 (Camel)

The Malian authorities gifted French President François Hollande a new camel, after the first one he was given to, thanks for his country’s military intervention in Mali, was killed and eaten by the family who was meant to look after it in Timbuktu.

Australia to US in 2011 (Crocodile insurance)

Obama was given crocodile insurance. It would have paid out A$50,000 to his wife, Michelle, if the president had been attacked by a crocodile.

UK to Australia in 2011(Goose fat)

Then UK foreign minister William Hague gifted his then Australian counterpart Kevin Rudd a tub of goose fat. It was supposed to be a remedy against the cold that Rudd had been complaining about on Twitter.

Republic of Vanuatu to UK in 2010 (Straw penis sheath)

The Tanna tribe used to worship Prince Philip as a god since the 1960s and ‘70s. As a gift, they sent him a penis sheath.

US to Russian 2009 (Reset button)

Hillary Clinton presented the then Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov with a red "reset button" to symbolise improved ties. But the gift drew smiles as the word "reset" was mistranslated into the Russian for "overcharge".