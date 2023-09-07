G20 Summit: Delhi civic body geared up to keep mosquitoes at bay in Pragati Maidan

The 2023 G20 summit logo takes its inspiration from the lively hues of India's national flag, including saffron, white, green, and blue.

India is going all out to ensure world leaders are comfortable in the G20 Summit. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deployed eight teams equipped with insecticide sprayers to douse likely mosquito-breeding sites across the G20 venue, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

Over 3,000 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) and 2,000 field workers are working towards mosquito breeding detection and destruction. MCD staff conducted 2,48,50,956 house visits and provided anti-mosquito spray in 7,89,995 houses, buildings and other residential premises.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, around 180 lakes and fountain basins were stocked with larvae-eating mosquitofish prior to the conference. The fish have not been introduced inside the Pragati Maidan complex as they would not survive in fountains. But they have been released in places such as Rajghat and the Purana Qila lake.

Meanwhile, dengue cases continue to rise in the national capital. A report issued by MCD stated that New Delhi recorded 105 new dengue cases in the last week of August.

Compared to 348 dengue cases reported between January 1 and August 5, 2023, the city had reported 174 cases in the corresponding period in 2022, 55 cases in 2021, 35 in 2020, 47 cases in 2019 and 64 cases in 2018.

In 2021, Delhi recorded 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities due to dengue which was the second highest number of case load and deaths due to the disease, according to various reports.