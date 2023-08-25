G20 Summit: Bus movement restricted, use metros in Lutyens' Delhi, says Delhi Police

All government and private offices and educational institutions across Delhi

The Delhi Police on August 24 advised those visiting Lutyens’ Delhi and main venue during the G20 summit to travel by metro and avoid private mode of transport. The Delhi Police also said that while interstate buses will be allowed inside Delhi, they will not be allowed to be terminated at the ISBT.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Singh Yadav said the people coming from airport to Lutyens’ Delhi will be allowed entry only after verification of their IDs. "NDMC will be a controlled zone. People should use the metro if they have a purpose of visiting the New Delhi area. They should not use private mode of transport,” he said.

Yadav said heavy goods vehicles will not enter Delhi. Essential services, metro services, and city bus services beyond Ring Road will continue to function,.

According to him, essential services like milk booths, medical stores will remain open throughout Delhi. Restaurants, malls and markets will remain shut in the NDMC area. No restrictions on malls, markets, and restaurants outside NDMC limits.

"Restrictions will be there near the venues and in NDMC areas. There will be regulations during the visit and movement of heads of the states and VVIPs. It will be a dynamic arrangement," said Yadav.

"All government and private offices and educational institutions across Delhi, and all markets and banks in the New Delhi police district, will remain shut on September 8, 9 and 10, according to an order issued by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena. The order was issued on the request of Delhi Police," reported Hindustan Times.

Roads closed between Sept 8-10

Certain restrictions will be in effect from midnight on September 7 to midnight on September 10.. These include the closure of Mathura Road beyond Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Marg, and Purana Qila Road. With the exception of goods vehicles and buses, general traffic will be allowed entry into Delhi via the Rajokri border. Additionally, traffic will be diverted from NH-48 to Rao to Tula Ram Marg-Olaf Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be permitted on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

Ambulances will have unrestricted movement during the summit.